iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,061,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.