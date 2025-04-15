iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $26,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 672,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,528,000 after purchasing an additional 123,125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 89,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $134.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.09.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.