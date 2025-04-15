iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.46% of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF worth $42,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000.

NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $53.57.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

