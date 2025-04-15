iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading 0.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.16 and last traded at $171.23. 4,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.07.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $248.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.33.

Get iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.