iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Stock Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KXI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,816,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,821,000 after buying an additional 269,798 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

KXI opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.61. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $891.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

