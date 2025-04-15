iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF Price Performance
Shares of BELT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31. iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $31.95.
About iShares Long-Term U.S. Equity Active ETF
