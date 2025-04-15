iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,500 shares, a growth of 169.9% from the March 15th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWZS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 200,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,678. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 3,209.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,440 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6,219.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 162,508 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

