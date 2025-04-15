iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Down 72.3% in March

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the March 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,977,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,806,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 195,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $541,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. 588,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,125. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

