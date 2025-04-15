iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,148.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

ACWV opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.00.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

