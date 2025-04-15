iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,455,000 after acquiring an additional 666,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,967,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,112,000 after purchasing an additional 370,365 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 503,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 325,390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,492,000 after purchasing an additional 304,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,930,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $31.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.