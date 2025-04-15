iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWF opened at $352.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

