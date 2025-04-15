iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

