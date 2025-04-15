iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,680,000 after acquiring an additional 57,157 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,539,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,378,000 after purchasing an additional 851,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.