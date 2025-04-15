ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.46% of ITT worth $53,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.21. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $161.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ITT from $179.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

