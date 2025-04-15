Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $5.75. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 486,648 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Ivanhoe Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IE

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 21.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

The firm has a market cap of $743.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,103.30. The trade was a 76.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jordan Neeser purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,400. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $434,350 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 456.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.