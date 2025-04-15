Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) Posts Earnings Results

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 61.38%.
Iveda Solutions Stock Performance
Iveda Solutions stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 25,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,896. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.
About Iveda Solutions
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iveda Solutions
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.