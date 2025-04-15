Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Izotropic Stock Performance
IZOZF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 22,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,385. Izotropic has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.
Izotropic Company Profile
