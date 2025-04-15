Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 257.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Jardine Matheson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JMHLY

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Free Report)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.