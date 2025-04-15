Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 257.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Jardine Matheson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.
About Jardine Matheson
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.
Read More
