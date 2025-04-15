JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,723,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,759,008 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 1.06% of JD.com worth $579,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in JD.com by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 242,409 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after buying an additional 3,165,885 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 66,693 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in JD.com by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 504,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in JD.com by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,313,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

