JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,436,901 shares in the company, valued at $196,003,635.45. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $711,200.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Yoav Landman sold 24,652 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $922,724.36.

On Monday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 100 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $542,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yoav Landman sold 15,889 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $574,387.35.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Yoav Landman sold 4,111 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $148,283.77.

FROG opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.98.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in JFrog by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 33,106.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

