Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,339 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $34,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $568,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,573 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,431 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

