Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 0.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $162.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Johnson & Johnson traded as low as $152.10 and last traded at $153.27. Approximately 3,332,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 7,947,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.36.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Terra Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Terra Alpha Investments LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 76.5% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $370.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.38 and its 200-day moving average is $155.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

