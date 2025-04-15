JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.6% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 457.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,725,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,740 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,038,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $234.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $651.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

