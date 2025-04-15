JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Insider Helena Coles Buys 2,222 Shares

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) insider Helena Coles bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,199.78 ($2,900.55).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 99.70 ($1.31). 1,130,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.52. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.90 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115.08 ($1.52). The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets alerts:

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 0.75 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a net margin of 82.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets

– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.