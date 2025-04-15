JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $698.79 (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a total market cap of $147.42 million and $698.79 worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can currently be bought for $166.94 or 0.00195427 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Token Profile

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 883,115 tokens. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official message board is jpoolsolana.medium.com. The official website for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpool.one.

Buying and Selling JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 883,115.5666664. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 165.62216827 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,239.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

