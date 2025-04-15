Jump Financial LLC Acquires 2,119 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.7% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $32,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.3 %

ICE stock opened at $159.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares in the company, valued at $25,855,091.88. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

