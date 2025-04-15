Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 143,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,229,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $541.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.