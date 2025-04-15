Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 308.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $11,899,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 0.4 %

NUE opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.17. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $197.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 26.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.11.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

