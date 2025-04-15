Jump Financial LLC Buys 68,058 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 161.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,058 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of SharkNinja worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SharkNinja by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.28.

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.68.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

