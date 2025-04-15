Jump Financial LLC Buys 91,057 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2,521.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,057 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of CDW worth $16,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $1,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CDW by 7,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after buying an additional 252,921 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,138,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $130,996,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS lifted its stake in CDW by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Co. has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $248.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.