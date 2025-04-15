Jump Financial LLC Buys 91,057 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2,521.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,057 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of CDW worth $16,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $1,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CDW by 7,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after buying an additional 252,921 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,138,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $130,996,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS lifted its stake in CDW by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CDW Stock Performance
CDW stock opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Co. has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $248.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97.
CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
CDW Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CDW
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 2 Healthcare Recession-Resistant Stocks Unaffected by Tariffs
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Could Skyrocket 51% in 2025
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.