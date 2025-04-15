Jump Financial LLC Has $15.51 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.88.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $340.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.