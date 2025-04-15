Jump Financial LLC Purchases 129,887 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1,755.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,887 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $17,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $173,055,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 556,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after buying an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,033,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,008,000 after acquiring an additional 455,605 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

