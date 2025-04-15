Jump Financial LLC Purchases 205,919 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 701.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,272 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 205,919 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $24,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of SEA by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SEA stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.38. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
