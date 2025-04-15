Jump Financial LLC Purchases 205,919 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 701.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,272 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 205,919 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $24,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of SEA by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.38. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.