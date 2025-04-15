Jump Financial LLC Purchases 25,572 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 308.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,572 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,720,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,187,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 555.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 569,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,404,000 after buying an additional 482,787 shares during the period.

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.84.

NYSE:GEV opened at $321.84 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.25 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

