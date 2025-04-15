Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,443,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of CleanSpark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 364.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 305,316 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,940,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $95,866.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,106.40. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $335,945. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 7th. Chardan Capital raised shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

