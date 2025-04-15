Jump Financial LLC Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,091 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18. The company has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,369,256.57. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

