Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.20

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jupiter Fund Management Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:JUP opened at GBX 73.10 ($0.96) on Tuesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 64.70 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.30 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.23. The firm has a market cap of £374.49 million, a P/E ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 13.40 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Jupiter Fund Management had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jupiter Fund Management will post 8.5093781 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jupiter Fund Management

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Dale Jane Murray purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($32,634.49). Also, insider David Cruickshank purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($97,573.84). 25.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Further Reading

