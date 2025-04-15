Kaia (KAIA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $28.14 Million

Kaia (KAIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Kaia has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Kaia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaia has a market cap of $607.20 million and approximately $28.14 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaia

Kaia’s launch date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,993,787,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,760,078 tokens. Kaia’s official message board is www.medium.com/kaiachain. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. Kaia’s official website is www.kaia.io. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaia

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,993,431,708.26646 with 5,993,431,698.765919 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.10129609 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $12,426,399.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaia using one of the exchanges listed above.

