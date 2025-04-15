Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

KNNNF remained flat at $7.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

