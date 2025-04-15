Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Kainos Group Stock Performance
KNNNF remained flat at $7.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.
Kainos Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.