Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,025 ($13.52) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.19) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.88).

LON KNOS traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 698.50 ($9.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,184. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 580 ($7.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,288 ($16.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £882.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 709.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 774.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

