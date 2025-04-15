Kane Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,557 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,658,000 after purchasing an additional 152,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,549,000 after buying an additional 136,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,816,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $611,322,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $347.21 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $286.32 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.31.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

