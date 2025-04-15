Kane Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.68.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

