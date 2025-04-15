Kane Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 966 AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,885 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $828,138,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,885 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $236.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.32. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Benchmark lifted their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

