Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 611 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total transaction of $615,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,566,139.07. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $600.87 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $512.12 and a twelve month high of $625.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $583.92 and its 200 day moving average is $567.73. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

