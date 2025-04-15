Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 201 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRD opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $188.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRD. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

