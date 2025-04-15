Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the quarter. Embecta comprises about 0.7% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Embecta worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Embecta by 156.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 107,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Price Performance

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $691.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Embecta

In other Embecta news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $50,778.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,858.54. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

