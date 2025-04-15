Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $7.65 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Air Lease worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $31,414,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Lease

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.