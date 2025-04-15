Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Enpro worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enpro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,719,000 after purchasing an additional 101,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enpro by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 313,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,108,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enpro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Performance

Enpro stock opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Enpro’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

