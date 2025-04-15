Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Atlanta Braves worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 92,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 44,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $1,849,984.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 330,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,366. This trade represents a 15.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 130,402 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,118 in the last 90 days. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

