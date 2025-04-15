Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Cass Information Systems worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 27.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASS opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $47.14.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.62%. Equities analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 89.86%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

